Pakistan delivers massive earthquake relief consignment to Afghanistan at Torkham border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) In a significant gesture of regional solidarity and humanitarian support, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Thursday formally handed over a large consignment of relief goods to Afghan authorities at Torkham border, aimed at assisting victims of the recent devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.

Acting under the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the relief package comprising essential food items, medicines and others daily-use supplies was delivered to help Afghan communities affected by the 6 magnitude earthquake that struck Afghanistan on Sunday.

The tremor caused widespread devastation, killing at least 1,469 people, injuring around 3,700, and affecting nearly five million residents, primarily in mud-brick homes that collapsed while families slept in eastern Afghanistan.

While addressing the media at the Torkham border, Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support to the Afghan people in their time of grief.

“The people and government of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with our Afghan brothers and sisters in this hour of difficulty. This relief package is a reflection of our deep humanitarian concern and solidarity, with quake victims of Afghanistan” said the minister.

He added that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and condolences over the tragic loss of life and property in Afghanistan, and vowed to extend all possible help to the neighboring country.

Shortly after the disaster, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar also reached out to his Afghan counterpart to assure continued support and cooperation in dealing with the aftermath of the quake.

Muqam emphasized that Pakistan itself is no stranger to natural calamities. The country has experienced significant destruction from recent floods, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Punjab. These disasters not only claimed lives but also damaged vital infrastructure, livestock, crops, and communication networks.

Despite its own challenges, Pakistan continues to uphold its commitment to regional humanitarian assistance, Muqam said, praising the efforts of national institutions, NGOs, and philanthropic organizations that have played pivotal roles in responding to emergencies.

“This relief effort is not just a governmental responsibility but it is a national duty. I commend all those who have stepped forward to help our fellow human beings in distress,” he stated.

The relief consignment was officially handed over to Afghan officials during a ceremony held at the Torkham border, a major transit point between the two countries.

The delivery marks a renewed chapter in Pakistan-Afghanistan humanitarian cooperation, with hopes that such assistance will help ease the suffering of the earthquake-affected communities and pave the way for more coordinated disaster responses in the future.