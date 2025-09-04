Adviser To Chairman Senate Meets British High Commission Delegation
September 04, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Adviser to the Chairman Senate, Misbah Khar, on Thursday met with a delegation of the British High Commission and briefed them on the forthcoming Inter-Parliamentary Security Conference (ISC).
During the meeting, a formal invitation was extended to British parliamentary leaders to participate in the conference.
She informed the delegation about a curtain-raiser event scheduled for September 8, 2025, which will mark the official commencement of activities leading up to the conference.
She highlighted the key objectives of the ISC, underscoring its role in strengthening multilateral cooperation, fostering constructive dialogue among regional partners, and mobilizing parliamentary engagement on urgent global challenges, including the Palestine conflict and climate change.
She said that by bringing together influential political leaders, the ISC aims to reshape policy priorities and build consensus on issues critical to global peace, stability, and sustainable development.
The British High Commission delegation reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s deep-rooted and respectful ties with Pakistan, citing the longstanding tradition of bilateral cooperation.
The delegation welcomed the ISC initiative, acknowledging its significance as a timely platform to strengthen Pakistan–UK relations while contributing meaningfully to broader international discourse on security, peace, and climate resilience.
Both sides expressed their commitment to continued collaboration across diplomatic, parliamentary, and security domains. The delegation also conveyed appreciation for the briefing and invitation, reaffirming the UK’s interest in active participation in such strategic engagements.
