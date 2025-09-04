PTA, NCCIA Intensify Crackdown On Illegal SIM Issuance In Karachi
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in close collaboration with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), has intensified its enforcement drive against illegal SIM issuance practices.
Pursuant to a formal complaint lodged by the PTA Zonal Office Karachi, NCCIA conducted a successful raid on a Franchise located in Al Falah Society, Shah Faisal Colony, Karachi, said a press release.
The raid led to the seizure of suspected devices and the arrest of three individuals, including the Franchise Owner and Franchise Manager.
An FIR has been registered by NCCIA Karachi, and further investigation is underway.
This enforcement action underscores PTA’s unwavering commitment to curbing illegal SIM activities and safeguarding Pakistan’s digital ecosystem.
