Member Board Of Revenue Sindh Visits Sub-Registrar Office Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Member Board of Revenue Sindh visits Sub-Registrar Office Hyderabad

The Member Board of Revenue Sindh Muhammad Abbas Baloch Friday visited the Sub-Registrar Office Hyderabad on directives of the caretaker provincial minister for Revenue and Industry, to ascertain various complaints for their immediate resolution

During his visit, the President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (HCSTSI) Muhammad Farooq Sheikhani and other representatives apprised him of complaints specifically related to the Registrar Office of the Revenue Department.

He was informed that the Sub-Registrar Office holds numerous cases concerning property rights and other matters, on which Muhammad Abbas Baloch assured complainants that their problems would be resolved without delay and all possible steps would be taken and in this context he himself will visit Hyderabad every week to ensure effective steps are taken to redress the grievances. Substantial efforts are underway to digitize the revenue department, after which public complaints will end to a large extent, he clarified.

