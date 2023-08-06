Open Menu

Member Election Commission Visits Polling Stations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2023 | 01:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Member Election Commission Justice (R) Ikramullah Khan here Sunday visited various polling stations and talked to the voters.

He was accompanied by the Provincial Election Commissioner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Shamshad Khan and other officials.

The Member Election Commission inquired about the arrangements and turnout from the polling staff.

He expressed satisfaction with the arrangements at polling stations.

"Men as well as women are not interested in the electoral process. A total of 68 votes have been cast so far out of 1700 voters in the polling station Government Girls Secondary school Mathura," he informed.

The polling process will continue till 5:00 pm.

