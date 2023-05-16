UrduPoint.com

Member Of The National Assembly Ahmad Hassan Dehar Demands Action Against Violent Protesters

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 11:12 PM

Member of the National Assembly Ahmad Hassan Dehar demands action against violent protesters

Member of the National Assembly Ahmad Hassan Dehar on Tuesday demanded action against those involved in the May 9 violence and rioting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Member of the National Assembly Ahmad Hassan Dehar on Tuesday demanded action against those involved in the May 9 violence and rioting.

The elements involved in acts of violence and arson should not be spared and given exemplary punishment, he said while speaking in the National Assembly on a point of objection.

Ahmed Hassan Dehar said inflation was a big problem at the moment and the suo-moto notice should be taken on it instead of other matters .

He said the attacks by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on the security institutions were actually against the integrity of the country.

The Kaptaan (Imran Khan) had ruined the national economy during his four-years government.

He said the armed forces were being targeted under a conspiracy and the youth must realise it.

"The China Pakistan Economic Corridor is Pakistan's lifeline, and India is conspiring against it through such elements. These conspiracies will fail because our armed forces are strong."The person who had stopped work on the CPEC project for four years could not be a friend of Pakistan, Dehar said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan National Assembly CPEC May Government

Recent Stories

Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting ..

Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting fruition

6 minutes ago
 UAE President sends written letter including invit ..

UAE President sends written letter including invitation to COP28 to President of ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mozambique which included an ..

36 minutes ago
 US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defens ..

US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defense Assistance to Taiwan - Penta ..

43 minutes ago
 Swearing-in ceremony for Sindh LG election winners ..

Swearing-in ceremony for Sindh LG election winners on May 22

43 minutes ago
 Kirby Says Cannot Confirm Reports of US Patriot Sy ..

Kirby Says Cannot Confirm Reports of US Patriot Systems Damaged in Kiev by Russi ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.