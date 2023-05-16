Member of the National Assembly Ahmad Hassan Dehar demands action against violent protesters

Member of the National Assembly Ahmad Hassan Dehar on Tuesday demanded action against those involved in the May 9 violence and rioting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Member of the National Assembly Ahmad Hassan Dehar on Tuesday demanded action against those involved in the May 9 violence and rioting.

The elements involved in acts of violence and arson should not be spared and given exemplary punishment, he said while speaking in the National Assembly on a point of objection.

Ahmed Hassan Dehar said inflation was a big problem at the moment and the suo-moto notice should be taken on it instead of other matters .

He said the attacks by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on the security institutions were actually against the integrity of the country.

The Kaptaan (Imran Khan) had ruined the national economy during his four-years government.

He said the armed forces were being targeted under a conspiracy and the youth must realise it.

"The China Pakistan Economic Corridor is Pakistan's lifeline, and India is conspiring against it through such elements. These conspiracies will fail because our armed forces are strong."The person who had stopped work on the CPEC project for four years could not be a friend of Pakistan, Dehar said.