Mepco recovers Rs 263.63 billion from south Punjab consumer in 2021-22s

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has recovered over Rs 263 billion from all its public and private sector consumers in south Punjab during first three quarters of fiscal year 2021-22 (July 2021 to Mar 2022), registering a progressive recovery rate of 99.3 per cent.

Mepco Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mahr Allah Yar Bharwana said in a statement on Monday that superintending engineers, executive engineers, sub divisional officers and operational staff were doing a good job in recovering revenue adding that recovery drive was still in progress to meet the desired target.

Bharwana said that exactly Rs 263.

63 billion recovery has been recorded till Mar 2022 including Rs 249 billion from private consumers at a progressive recovery rate of 99.7 per cent while recovery from public sector departments stood at Rs 14.33 billion (92.96 pc).

Detailing circle wise recovery performance, CEO Mepco said that Rs 58.74 billion recovery was made in Mepco Multan circle, Rs 20.45 billion in circle DG Khan, Rs 21.75 billion in Vehari circle, Rs 32.60 billion in Bahawalpur circle, Rs 34.99 billion in Sahiwal circle, Rs 27.46 billion in Rahimyar Khan circle, Rs 31 billion in Muzaffargarh circle, Rs 16.33 billion in Bahawalnagar circle, and Rs 20.31 billion in Khanewal circle.