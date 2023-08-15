'Mera Pakistan' musical night held at PAC

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :A musical night 'Mera Pakistan' was organized at the Punjab Arts Council last night (PAC) to celebrate the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed addressing the ceremony said folk songs of Punjab have their unique place in the country's culture, in which the traditions, simplicity, and sincere love of the people of Punjab were hidden.

The artists of Punjab have preserved their folk songs, and unique tone in a rich way and today's young generation was also benefiting from this.

He said that PAC was also playing a significant role in promoting the culture of other provinces and Federal units.

Assistant Director Muhammad Suleman said that the identity of any nation was its civilization and culture and those nations prospered which were connected to their culture.

Punjab Arts Council was providing a platform to the youth in the fields of drama, music, fine arts, and literature, he added.

The singers including Sonia Azeem, Dr Mubashir Hafeez, Rizwana Khan, Ishaq Malik Ghori, Samina Khalid, and Rameez Ishaque created the magic of their voices and received a standing ovation from the audience.

They presented beautiful songs from four provinces, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

A large number of people attended the ceremony.