Open Menu

Met Predicts Cloudy Weather, Heavy Rains In Upper Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Met predicts cloudy weather, heavy rains in upper districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The weather will remain cloudy in most districts of the province including Peshawar and in Upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Dir, Swat, Kohstal, Mansehra, Kashmir are at risk of flooding, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Saturday.

Landslides are also feared due to heavy rains in a few districts as well including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Kurram and Waziristan with strong winds and thundershowers, said the official.

The minimum temperature has been recorded as low as 17 degrees Celsius and it is likely to rise to a maximum of 23 degrees Celsius and the humidity ratio in the air has been recorded up to 82%, the official added.

During the last 24 hours, there was rain with wind and thunder in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The highest rainfall recorded in Charat 70mm, Peshawar (Airport 68mm, City 44mm), Malam Jabba 58mm, Dir (Upper 49mm, Lower 34mm), Kakul 43mm, Bacha Khan (Airport 41mm), Takht Bai 35mm, Darosh, Saidu Sharif 28mm, Dera Ismail Khan (Airport 24, City 24), Mirkhani 20, Patan, Mardan 15, Parachinar, Kalam 13, Bannu 12, Balakot 08, Chitral recorded 05 mm of rain, the official said.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Parachinar Mansehra Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Saidu Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Kohistan Malakand Swabi Shangla Buner Balakot Airport Rains

Recent Stories

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collectio ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I matc ..

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

14 hours ago
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

14 hours ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

14 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

14 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehi ..

Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle

14 hours ago
 Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike rider ..

Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan