MG Tsarina eagle released by East Continental Falconry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :One of the immensely superb and extravagantly grandiose eagles of the Northern Hemisphere breeds was released from the East Continental Falconry & Aviary (ACFA) Pakistan on Sunday, April 4.

Dr Fraz Mian and Waleed Adeel, spokespersons for the ECFA, told APP here on Monday that the released eagle was capable enough to dive at a speed of up to 320-km per hour, glide at a speed of over 190-km per hour, with a horizontal speed of over 127-km per hour. The regal bird belonged to Aquila Crysaetos family of Accipitridae, commonly known as golden eagle.

The spokespersons said that golden eagles were known for their agility, speediness and the strident snatching talons. At present, there are only six living sub-species of golden eagles across Eurasia, North Africa, North America and certain parts of Asia. Despite the fact that the apex predator named 'Majestic Grandiose Tsarina' was about 6 to 8 months old, it bared and exhibited a stalking and gallantry size that the ordinary could not grasp forthwith.

Dr Fraz Mian said the majestic bird held top scores of falconry genera, prominence, figure celebs and aesthetic personae to its credit. The illustrious sized tarsus, far-flung wing span, outlying wing chord, excellent talon, preeminent head size, far stretching hallux claw and far pervasive claw-hook were the distinctive features that set the majestic bird aside from the contemporary.

The outstanding bird was trapped from the Iranian border of Pakistan. It was then brought to the ECFA, where it was kept and taken care of till it regained the majestic traits of the regal species.

The ECFA is envisaged by Prof Dr Aurangzeb Hafi, in order to undertake and endure falconry in lieu of the ornithological perspectives. The ECFA is dedicated to retain the rare species, the unusual bloodlines and the distinct heritages of eagles, falcons, hawks and harriers. The East Continental Falconry is privileged to hold gigantic birds quite elegantly over passing the genera-descriptions of the eagles at the zoos expositions of the sub-continent region, added Dr Fraz Mian.

The East Continental Falconry & Aviary Pakistan is part of the Ornithology Research Initiative (ORI) Pakistan. It is the prime and foremost explorative observatory of ornithology in South Asian region,dreamt up and conserved by Prof. Dr. Aurangzeb Hafi, who is a cross-disciplinary researcher inapplied and normative sciences, a post-doctoral P.I. and an ornithologist as well.