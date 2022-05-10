UrduPoint.com

Minister Asad Mahmood Visits NHA HQs; Briefed On Various Projects

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Minister Asad Mahmood visits NHA HQs; briefed on various projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Mufti Asad Mahmood, on Tuesday said that top priority would be given to the repair and reconstructions of roads for the economic stability of the country.

He stated this during his visit to the National Highway Authority (NHA) headquarters, said a press release.

Secretary Communications Zafar Hasan, Chairman NHA Captain, Muhammad Khurram Agha, and Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Khalid Mahmood warmly welcomed the minister on arrival at NHA headquarters.

Minister said that highways were playing very important rule in promotion of industries, trade, agriculture and tourism.

Chairman NHA gave a comprehensive briefing to the federal minister on the status of ongoing as well as future development projects across the country.

The minister was informed that due to limited resources, NHA moving towards financial self-reliance through public- private partnership and Built-Operate-Transfer (BOT).

Moreover, minister also examined the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) at NHA. Senior officials briefed the minister regarding various aspects of the ITS.

