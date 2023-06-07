Minister call for adopting new strategies to mitigate disaster risk

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Lsngu on Wednesday said that in view of climate change in the province, there was a need to make a mid-term to long-term strategy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Lsngu on Wednesday said that in view of climate change in the province, there was a need to make a mid-term to long-term strategy.

He expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting regarding the performance of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Department in Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by Senior Member board Of Revenue Balochistan (SMBR) Roshan Ali Sheikh, Special Secretary Javed Jamot, DG, PDMA Jahanzaib Khan, Director PDMA Ataullah Mengal, Deputy Director Fasail Panizai, Fasail Tariq, Deputy Director Amanullah Rind, and other relevant Officials.

In the meeting, Senior MBR Roshan Ali Sheikh briefed the Home Minister in detail about the various development of Divisional Disaster Villages.

On this occasion, Mir Ziaullah Langu underscored that development work needed to be adapted to climate change priorities to avoid future flood and rain damage.