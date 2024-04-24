Open Menu

Minister For Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar Renews Pakistan’s Commitment To Promoting Multilateralism, Diplomacy

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 09:14 PM

Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar renews Pakistan’s commitment to promoting multilateralism, diplomacy

Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment to promoting multilateralism and diplomacy, which were the important pillars of country’s foreign policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment to promoting multilateralism and diplomacy, which were the important pillars of country’s foreign policy.

On the occasion of the International Day for Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace being observed on April 24, the foreign minister said that multilateralism, diplomacy, dialogue, and international cooperation constituted important cornerstones of the comprehensive approach required to address the existing and emerging international challenges, in an effective and credible manner.

“Pakistan has always upheld the central role of the United Nations, as the most representative expression of multilateralism, in the arena of international relations, and has been constructively participating in all aspects of its work,” a press release quoted the foreign minister as saying.

He said the international peace and security, as well as global prosperity and universal enjoyment of human rights, could be preserved and promoted through strict adherence to the principles of the UN Charter; faithful implementation of UN

Security Council resolutions and international law; and cooperation among Member States within the framework of the UN Charter.

“International Day for Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace also reminds us of the need for redoubling multilateral efforts to resolve long-outstanding disputes and conflicts, and to allow peoples living in internationally recognized situations of foreign occupation, including Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, their inalienable right to self-determination through the implementation of relevant UN resolutions,” he added.

The foreign minister further said that Pakistan remained committed to multilateral cooperation and diplomacy for peace at the regional and international levels to address all challenges.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Ishaq Dar Jammu April All

Recent Stories

LHC sets aside ECP's notice on vote recount plea i ..

LHC sets aside ECP's notice on vote recount plea in NA-79

6 minutes ago
 New pulses varieties imperative to cater domestic ..

New pulses varieties imperative to cater domestic food requirements: Dr Khalid H ..

6 minutes ago
 ASI suspended for manhandling mobile snatcher

ASI suspended for manhandling mobile snatcher

6 minutes ago
 Addit’l FS receives journalists from UAE, KSA

Addit’l FS receives journalists from UAE, KSA

6 minutes ago
 Literary activities continue in book fair by ICT a ..

Literary activities continue in book fair by ICT admin

14 minutes ago
 Russia, Ukraine to exchange displaced children aft ..

Russia, Ukraine to exchange displaced children after rare talks

14 minutes ago
MNAs for favorable wheat procurement terms to bene ..

MNAs for favorable wheat procurement terms to benefit farmers

14 minutes ago
 Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 ambassador

Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 ambassador

17 minutes ago
 Raja Qamar, Chairman RBISE visit Intermediate exam ..

Raja Qamar, Chairman RBISE visit Intermediate exam centers, review arrangements

14 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique assu ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique assures action after DHQ Gujrat in ..

14 minutes ago
 LHC sets aside notice issued by ECP on vote recoun ..

LHC sets aside notice issued by ECP on vote recount plea in NA-133

14 minutes ago
 Envoys call on FM; pledged to further strengthen b ..

Envoys call on FM; pledged to further strengthen bilateral ties

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan