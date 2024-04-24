Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar urges sweeping operation against ETPB encroachments

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar Wednesday emphasized the need for a significant operation to remove encroachments on the land of the Evacuee Trust Property (ETPB) nationwide during his recent address

Replying to a calling attention notice in the National Assembly, he said that dedicated anti-encroachment teams have been established for this purpose, with full support from the federal government.

Azam Nazeer emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that district Nankana has grappled with unresolved land disputes spanning back to 1965, affecting 16,931 acres of agricultural land and involving various local stakeholders.

The minister also referred to a regrettable event in 2016 when the ETPB office in Nankana was set on fire, subsequent to previous successful operations against illegal constructions in 2015.

He highlighted that the Supreme Court had established a commission, led by former senior police officer Shoaib Suddle and in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), to investigate 1,447 acres of land unlawfully held by housing societies and towns.

Underlining the government's steadfast commitment to tackling encroachments, he highlighted the necessity of a thorough action plan. He reassured that the government would take into account Supreme Court directives and suggestions from the Shoaib Suddle Commission report when formulating effective strategies.

Additionally, he confirmed the active engagement of local administrations and communities in the endeavour.

The minister recognized the delicate nature of the matter, especially considering the importance of Nankana Sahib, the site of Guru Nanak's shrine. He noted that 20% of the land has been recovered so far, with approximately 50 security personnel deployed to support the anti-encroachment efforts.

