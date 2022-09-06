UrduPoint.com

Minister Pays Tribute To Defence Day Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Minister pays tribute to Defence Day martyrs

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Sajid Hussain Turi paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the nation and veterans (Ghazis --the warriors that returned victorious with honour from a battlefield) on September 6, 1965.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the minister said that September 6 would always be remembered as a memorable day in the history of the country.

He said that on this day in 1965, "Our brave armed forces destroyed the nefarious intentions of the enemy".

"We are proud of the eternal sacrifices of our martyrs," Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi added.

He also presented his salutations to the families of the martyrs who sacrificed their loved ones for the security and prosperity of the country.

The minister underlined that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed made Pakistan's defence invincible with most modern nuclear power and missile technology.

"Today Pakistan's defense capability is invincible through the new technology," Sajid Hussain Turi said.

The Minister added that the Pakistan Army has always defended Pakistan from every internal and external threats and the nation stands besides its armed forces and would not allow any conspiracy to succeed against the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Benazir Bhutto Technology Martyrs Shaheed Nuclear September From

Recent Stories

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-econom ..

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-economic development in Xinjiang: FO

24 minutes ago
 Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

2 hours ago
 Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Wazir ..

Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

4 hours ago
 High level decision to be taken against Imran for ..

High level decision to be taken against Imran for creating rift among high ranki ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.