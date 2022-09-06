Minister pays tribute to Defence Day martyrs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Sajid Hussain Turi paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the nation and veterans (Ghazis --the warriors that returned victorious with honour from a battlefield) on September 6, 1965.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the minister said that September 6 would always be remembered as a memorable day in the history of the country.

He said that on this day in 1965, "Our brave armed forces destroyed the nefarious intentions of the enemy".

"We are proud of the eternal sacrifices of our martyrs," Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi added.

He also presented his salutations to the families of the martyrs who sacrificed their loved ones for the security and prosperity of the country.

The minister underlined that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed made Pakistan's defence invincible with most modern nuclear power and missile technology.

"Today Pakistan's defense capability is invincible through the new technology," Sajid Hussain Turi said.

The Minister added that the Pakistan Army has always defended Pakistan from every internal and external threats and the nation stands besides its armed forces and would not allow any conspiracy to succeed against the country.