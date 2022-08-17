Minister reviews working, system, projects of PMTA

Punjab Minister for Transport Muneeb Sultan Cheema on Wednesday chaired a meeting of Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) to review the working, system and all the six projects of PMTA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Transport Muneeb Sultan Cheema on Wednesday chaired a meeting of Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) to review the working, system and all the six projects of PMTA.

During the meeting, PMTA Managing Director Mirza Naseer Inayat gave detailed presentation to the provincial minister while General Manager Operations, Manager Operations Technical, Secretary Mass Transit Authority and other officers attended the meeting.

The MD briefed the minister that currently 6 projects under the management of PMTA were being operated such as Lahore Orange Line Metro Train, Lahore Metro Bus System, Pakistan Metro Bus System, Multan Metro Bus System, Lahore Feeder Route System Phase One, Multan Feeder Route System Phase One.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that according to the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, the Board of Mass Transit Authority would be formed as soon as possible so that all important decisions related to OLMT could be taken in time.

He said that the board would be de-notified soon so that the new board members could be elected as soon as possible, adding that a summary was being prepared in this regard and approval would be taken from the chief minister Punjab within couple of days.

The minister assured solution of all the problems faced by the department. He directed all the employees to work hard and dedicatedly. "We have to work together to provide quality travel facilities to the people", he added.

Later, the provincial minister also visited control room of Mass Transit Authority.

He viewed the monitoring system and inquired about its working there.