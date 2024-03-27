Minister Says Five Expressways To Be Constructed
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Communication and Works Sohaib Ahmed Bherth said on Wednesday that the provincial government would construct five expressways.
These expressways are strategically designed to interconnect major districts across the province, ultimately bolstering travel infrastructure and accessibility for a considerable segment of the population, he added.
In a statement, he said approval for the projects, worth Rs 139.5 billion, had been granted by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz a few days ago.
The expressways include Bahawalpur N5 to Jhanngra Sharqi Interchange Expressway: 42-kilometre-long with an amount of Rs 13 billion. Multan to Vehari Expressway: 93-km long with an amount of Rs 26.
50 billion. Chichawatni to Pir Mahal - Sahorkot to Garhmahraja - Chowk Azam to Leyyah Expressway: 199-km long with an amount of Rs 66 billion. Shaiwal to Sammundari Interchange Expressway: 57-km long with an amount of Rs 23 billion. Faisalabad Chiniot to Kamalpur Interchange to Tehsil Chowk Chiniot Expressway: 24-km long with an amount of Rs 11 billion.
The minister said a large number of travelers/citizens from various districts including Bahawalpur, Multan, Vehari, Chichawatni, Pir Mahal, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Chiniot, and Layyah would benefit from these projects. “Collectively, we are constructing 416.2-kilometre-long expressways," he added.
Recent Stories
PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain
Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM
CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..
US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham
Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dry,cloudy weather forecasts for Sukkur1 minute ago
-
Zahoor Babar Afridi assumes charge as DPO Mardan1 minute ago
-
Access, availability of adequate health services basic right of every citizen: Abdullah11 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of child murder11 minutes ago
-
Seminar on food security held11 minutes ago
-
Six dead, 1,052 injured in Punjab road accidents11 minutes ago
-
Islamic Relief holds consultative session on mainstreaming climate change adaptation11 minutes ago
-
761 shopkeepers fined over profiteering11 minutes ago
-
Seminar on 'Role of women in social evils' elimination'21 minutes ago
-
Festival of Holi Celebrates in SALU21 minutes ago
-
PCSW secretary affirms commitment to protecting women rights21 minutes ago
-
11 Illegal arm holders apprehended31 minutes ago