Open Menu

Minister Says Five Expressways To Be Constructed

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Minister says five expressways to be constructed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Communication and Works Sohaib Ahmed Bherth said on Wednesday that the provincial government would construct five expressways.

These expressways are strategically designed to interconnect major districts across the province, ultimately bolstering travel infrastructure and accessibility for a considerable segment of the population, he added.

In a statement, he said approval for the projects, worth Rs 139.5 billion, had been granted by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz a few days ago.

The expressways include Bahawalpur N5 to Jhanngra Sharqi Interchange Expressway: 42-kilometre-long with an amount of Rs 13 billion. Multan to Vehari Expressway: 93-km long with an amount of Rs 26.

50 billion. Chichawatni to Pir Mahal - Sahorkot to Garhmahraja - Chowk Azam to Leyyah Expressway: 199-km long with an amount of Rs 66 billion. Shaiwal to Sammundari Interchange Expressway: 57-km long with an amount of Rs 23 billion. Faisalabad Chiniot to Kamalpur Interchange to Tehsil Chowk Chiniot Expressway: 24-km long with an amount of Rs 11 billion.

The minister said a large number of travelers/citizens from various districts including Bahawalpur, Multan, Vehari, Chichawatni, Pir Mahal, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Chiniot, and Layyah would benefit from these projects. “Collectively, we are constructing 416.2-kilometre-long expressways," he added.

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Sahiwal Chiniot Bahawalpur Vehari Pir Mahal Chichawatni From Government Billion

Recent Stories

PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national ..

PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain

5 minutes ago
 Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to j ..

Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM

49 minutes ago
 CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ ..

CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..

55 minutes ago
 US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers ..

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham

4 hours ago
 Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign ..

Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves

4 hours ago
 Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC aga ..

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..

6 hours ago
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: ..

Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

9 hours ago
 IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

17 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

18 hours ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan