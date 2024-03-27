Minister says five expressways to be constructed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Communication and Works Sohaib Ahmed Bherth said on Wednesday that the provincial government would construct five expressways.

These expressways are strategically designed to interconnect major districts across the province, ultimately bolstering travel infrastructure and accessibility for a considerable segment of the population, he added.

In a statement, he said approval for the projects, worth Rs 139.5 billion, had been granted by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz a few days ago.

The expressways include Bahawalpur N5 to Jhanngra Sharqi Interchange Expressway: 42-kilometre-long with an amount of Rs 13 billion. Multan to Vehari Expressway: 93-km long with an amount of Rs 26.

50 billion. Chichawatni to Pir Mahal - Sahorkot to Garhmahraja - Chowk Azam to Leyyah Expressway: 199-km long with an amount of Rs 66 billion. Shaiwal to Sammundari Interchange Expressway: 57-km long with an amount of Rs 23 billion. Faisalabad Chiniot to Kamalpur Interchange to Tehsil Chowk Chiniot Expressway: 24-km long with an amount of Rs 11 billion.

The minister said a large number of travelers/citizens from various districts including Bahawalpur, Multan, Vehari, Chichawatni, Pir Mahal, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Chiniot, and Layyah would benefit from these projects. “Collectively, we are constructing 416.2-kilometre-long expressways," he added.