Minister Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq chairs PICIIP meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting of experts of the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) was held and Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq chaired it at the DC's Office on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi, Deputy Director Development Abdul Rauf, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Zubair Wattoo, Managing DirectorWaste Management Authority Khalid Javed Goraya, SDO Public Health Jahangir Butt and others.

An urban mobility design and supervision were reviewed in the meeting.