Minister visits Kasur, gets briefing on performance of various departments

Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas Wednesday visited Kasur and received a briefing at the DC office about the performance of Health, Education, Revenue, Local Government and Police departments

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas Wednesday visited Kasur and received a briefing at the DC office about the performance of Health, Education, Revenue, Local Government and Police departments.

Deputy Commissioner Kasur Asia Gul, DPO Imran Kishore, Member Provincial Assembly Pir Mukhtar Ahmed, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Azeemuddin Zahid Lakhvi, Maqsood Sabir Ansari, Mrs Muzammil Masood Bhatti, Sardar Amjad Tufail and officers of district departments attended the meeting.

Dr Murad Raas visited the Corona Vaccination Centre, inspected the facilities and inquired about the problems from citizens there. The minister inspected the cleanliness and records at the land record centre and inquired about the facilities from the visitors there.

The provincial education minister visited the Police Station B-Division Kasur and the DPO gave him briefing on the law and order and corona situation.

He inspected the front desk, record room and investigation centre during his visit to the police station.

Talking to the media, the minister said that change in the police attitude was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, was striving for welfare of the people and all resources were being utilised for convenience of citizens.

He said that supply of clean water to citizens would be ensured. Work on construction and repair of sewerage and roads in the district would be started soon and in this regard all departments had been assigned tasks for construction and development of the district.