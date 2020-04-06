Minister visits wheat purchase centres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Women Development Department Ashifa Riaz on Monday visited wheat purchase centres in Toba Tek Singh.

According to the official sources here, Toba Tek Singh Deputy Commissioner Amna Munir accompanied the minister during the visit.

Minister said that application with regard to gunny bags would be received from April 15 whereas gunny bags would be provided from April 20.

She said that complete transparency would be ensured in the provision of gunny bags.

She directed the concerned authorities to ensure all arrangements for the facility of farmers at wheat purchase centres.

DC Amna Munir said that seven purchase centres had been set up in the district.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Minister for Cooperatives Mehar MuhammadAslam Bharwana also visited Chiniot and reviewed the arrangements regarding wheatprocurement process.