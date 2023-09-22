Open Menu

Ministers Attend Inaugural Ceremony Of China-Arab Countries Expo

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 10:21 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :Provincial Ministers SM Tanvir, Azfar Ali Nasir and Ibrahim Hassan Murad attended the inaugural ceremony of the China-Arab Countries Expo in Yinchuan, the provincial capital of Ningxia, China.
They visited different pavilions and showed keen interest in the items displayed at the Pakistani pavilion, said a handout issued here on Friday.
The China-Arab Countries Expo witnessed the participation of delegates from more than 60 countries.


Provincial Minister SM Tanvir emphasized the vital role that expos like this play in boosting trade and economic relations.
Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir expressed that the special participation of the Punjab government's delegation in the China-Arab Expo is an honor.
Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad mentioned that this expo has provided an opportunity for beneficial discussions on enhancing economic ties with delegations from other participating countries.

