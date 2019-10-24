The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday directed Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to decide the application seeking to declare Hindu religious events as holidays and disposed of the plea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court IHC ) Thursday directed Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to decide the application seeking to declare Hindu religious events as holidays and disposed of the plea.

Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing on a petition filed by Pandit Ashok Chand through his counsel Yasir Mehmood Chaudhry.

The petitioner had stated in his plea that their religious events should be declared as holidays for the Hindu employees.

He said that he had moved his application to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony but no decision had been taken so fart.

The court ordered the ministry to decide the application as soon aspossibly in accordance with law.