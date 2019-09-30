UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Religious Affairs And Interfaith Harmony Considers Introducing Three Years Hajj Policy

Faizan Hashmi 35 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 01:58 PM

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony considers introducing three years hajj policy

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was considering to introduce three years hajj policy aiming to further improve arrangements and reduce the cost for hajj 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was considering to introduce three years hajj policy aiming to further improve arrangements and reduce the cost for hajj 2020.

According to an official source, the services including, transport, accommodation, catering would be hired for a period of next three years. The applicants would be selected for next three years by conducting the one balloting on the pattern of Indonesia. A separate Hajj fund would also be established for keeping the dues of selected pilgrims in it.

The ministry was considering simplification and redesigning of hajj application form for Hajj 2020, making it simple, easy and understandable for pilgrims.

The source said aged women hajj applicant would be accompanied by one lady helper with joint Mehram.

Road to Makkah project would be extended to Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Multan. Mauvineen would also be deployed in Mina Maktab. Additional mutton dish would be introduced in weekly food menu. mobile Eitemad centres would also start working in Gwadar,Khuzdar,Skardu, Chitral and Muzaffarabad for conducting biometric of hujjaj.

\395

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Peshawar Hajj Mobile Makkah Indonesia Chitral Khuzdar Skardu Muzaffarabad Women 2020 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Gwadar

Recent Stories

Zulfiqar excels on day three, while, all three mat ..

5 minutes ago

Azhar, Salman centuries put Central Punjab in comm ..

33 minutes ago

Aerial firing incidents claim two lives; FIRs lodg ..

28 minutes ago

Volkswagen faces first mammoth diesel lawsuit on h ..

28 minutes ago

NAB rules amendments: Draft sent to ministries for ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia to jointly launch 'B ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.