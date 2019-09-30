Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony considers introducing three years hajj policy

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was considering to introduce three years hajj policy aiming to further improve arrangements and reduce the cost for hajj 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was considering to introduce three years hajj policy aiming to further improve arrangements and reduce the cost for hajj 2020.

According to an official source, the services including, transport, accommodation, catering would be hired for a period of next three years. The applicants would be selected for next three years by conducting the one balloting on the pattern of Indonesia. A separate Hajj fund would also be established for keeping the dues of selected pilgrims in it.

The ministry was considering simplification and redesigning of hajj application form for Hajj 2020, making it simple, easy and understandable for pilgrims.

The source said aged women hajj applicant would be accompanied by one lady helper with joint Mehram.

Road to Makkah project would be extended to Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Multan. Mauvineen would also be deployed in Mina Maktab. Additional mutton dish would be introduced in weekly food menu. mobile Eitemad centres would also start working in Gwadar,Khuzdar,Skardu, Chitral and Muzaffarabad for conducting biometric of hujjaj.

\395