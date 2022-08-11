Minorities day observed in befitting manner

The National Day of Minorities was observed on Thursday across the country to honour the services rendered by minorities for the creation of Pakistan and their subsequent contribution in nation building

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The National Day of Minorities was observed on Thursday across the country to honour the services rendered by minorities for the creation of Pakistan and their subsequent contribution in nation building.

The government of Pakistan had declared August 11 as National Minority Day in 2009.

To celebrate Minority Day, National Assembly organized a Minority Convention at the National Assembly Hall in connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of 1st Constituent Assembly in Islamabad.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf said that the founder of Pakistan in his inaugural address to the 1st Constituent Assembly presented the constitutional outline for newly independent state of Pakistan where every citizen of the state was declared an equal citizen without distinction of color, race, religion, caste and language.

The convention was attended by Federal Ministers, Parliamentarians, Members of Provincial Assemblies, and leaders, representatives and notables of all religious minorities.

Events, seminars, and social gatherings were arranged across the country on the day by members of various religious minorities.

The day was basically dedicated to the minorities, who played their constructive role in the Pakistan movement.

Pakistan was the first country in the world which reassured its minorities about their future rights by specifically allocating a portion of the national flag.