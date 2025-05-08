Open Menu

Minorities Stand United With Armed Forces Against Indian Aggression

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Minorities stand united with armed forces against Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Maritime Affairs Dr Darshan Thursday said that all the minorities in Pakistan are stand united with armed forces against the Indian aggression on innocent civilians and mosques.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Dr Darshan said that Pakistan armed forces and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had given a befitting response to India.

“Minorities of Pakistan stand firmly with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir in this challenging situation,” he added.

Dr Darshan said that brave armed forces have shot down five Indian fighter jets and drones, for this PAF deserve appreciation.

He said that the war initiated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be responded firmly as the nation and armed force are ready to sacrifice their lives for motherland.

