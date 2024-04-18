Minster Vows To Start Conservation Projects At World Heritage Sites Of Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 10:24 PM
Sindh Minister of Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives, Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah, Thursday, said that government will start work on projects for conservation of archeological sites of Makli Necropolis, Mohan Jo Daro and Bhanbhor soon in collaboration with United Nation's Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)
Underwater heritage exploration project of Bhanbhor will also be executed at the earliest with the support of UNESCO, he said during a meeting with a UNESCO delegation comprised of Italian archaeologists Dr. Cristina and Jawad, said a statement issued here.
The minster discussed with the delegation project of expeditious conservation of the historical tombs of Makli Necropolis, Mohan Jo Daro and Bhanbhor, which have been declared world heritage sites.
Zulfikar Shah said that services of renowned archeological experts from all over the world will be acquired for protection of the cultural heritage of Sindh, adding that all the heritage sites of historical and archeological importance will be promoted around the world according to the vision of Chairman People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Dr. Christina, at the occasion, said that ancient and historical heritage of Sindh due to its civilization, culture and equality has drawn attention of the entire world while Makli tombs also possessed special importance like other world heritage sites.
Dr. Christina further said that the absence of any kind of weapons at archeological sites of Sindh is a testament to prevalence of a pacifist society in ancient Indus valley civilization, which we do not observe in other ancient cultures or civilizations.
She felicitated Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah on assuming the post of Minister of Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives and assured that UNESCO will continue its all possible support for conservation of the historical heritage of Sindh.
Later, the provincial minister presented gifts of replicas of antiquities found at Mohan Jo Daro, Ajrak and Sindhi cap to the delegation. Secretary Culture and Tourism Khalid Chachar, Managing Director Tourism Fayaz Shah, Director Archeology Abdul Fattah Sheikh and others were also present at the occasion.
