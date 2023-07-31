Open Menu

Mirza Adeeb Remembered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023 | 11:00 PM

The 23rd death anniversary of renowned dramatist, short-story writer and playwright Mirza Adeeb was observed here on Monday.

His birth name was Dilawer Hussain Ali but he came to be known in the literary world as Mirza Adeeb.

Today, various literary circles and forums paid tribute to Mirza Adeeb by organising sittings at Pak Tea House, Lahore Press Club and other places.

Talking to APP, ptv senior producer Agha Qaiser said that Mirza Adeeb was a legendry personality who wrote plays and short-stories in urdu and Punjabi language which won him six prizes and awards from the Pakistan Writers' Guild.

It may be mentioned here that Adeeb was awarded the Presidential Award for playwriting in 1969, Pride of Performance Award for literature in 1981 and his play, Pas-e Pardah won him the Adamji Adabi Award.

Other than dramas, his main works included stories and biographies, critical essays and commentaries on books. Besides, he was also a regular column writer in newspapers.

He was also the editor of magazines of which the most notable is Adab-e Latif.

He also translated some American stories to Urdu.

Mirza Adeeb died on this day in 1999.

