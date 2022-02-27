MMU demands re-opening of Jamia Masjid, release of Mirwaiz

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) was held at Central Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), under the chairmanship of eminent religious scholar Maulana Rehmatullah Mir Al Qasimi, Nazim Darul Uloom Raheemiya, Bandipora, to discuss issues of urgent concern.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), patron of MMU, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq could not attend the meeting due to his continued illegal house detention for the last two and half years.

Reacting to the continued lockdown of the Central Jamia Masjid and the ban on peaceful religious, da'wah and social activities of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the speakers said that today while the Dargah Hazratbal, Khanqah-e-Mu'ala, Astaan Aalia Chraar Sharif, Central Imambara Budgam and all other places have been opened for worship in view of the Me'raj-un-Nabi (SAW); the Srinagar Jamia Masjid should also be reopened and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq released.

According to the MMU statement, in light of the agreed agenda, the speakers at the meeting discussed the serious issue of drug menace in Kashmir Valley and the growing trend of suicides, domestic violence, intolerance in children and youth, and the recent shameful acid attack on a girl in Srinagar, all of which require attention Regarding drug menace, members of the meeting expressed surprise and anguish that, on the one hand, ruling authorities express great concern at this serious problem and claim control of drugs usage in Kashmir but, on the other, they are issuing and renewing licenses to venders for the sale and availability of liquor and alcohol.

The meeting asked the authorities to immediately reverse this decision and stop issue of liquor licence in the valley.

It strongly emphasised a campaign under the auspices of Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema for the comprehensive reform and improvement of Kashmiri society.

It was said that the meeting of the Majlis should be convened every month with due diligence so that the campaign for the betterment of society could be expedited by reviewing the situation on the ground.

It should be noted that the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema comprises Majlis Ulema Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, Darul Uloom Raheemiyah, Bandipora, Darul Uloom, Sopore, Mufti Azam's Muslim Personal Law board, Anjuman Sharie Shiaan, Darul Uloom Qasmia, Darul Uloom Bilalia, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazharul Haq, Jamiat Aima Wa Ulema, Anjuman Imams Wa Mashaaikh Kashmir, Darul Uloom Naqshbandia, Darul Uloom Rasheediya, Ahlul Bayt Foundation, Anjuman Tanzeem-ul-Makatib, Muhammadi Trust, Anjuman Anwar-ul-Islam, Karwaan-e-Khatam-Nabuvat and other contemporary religious, milli, social and educational associations and their leaders and representatives.

The meeting was attended by the heads and representatives of religious, educational and milli organisations and associations which include Khurshid Ahmad Qanungo, Pirzada Molvi Muhammad Sultan of Anjuman Tabligh-ul-Islam, Maulana Siraj-ud-Din of Jamiat-e-Hamdaniya, Khawaja Ghulam Hassan Safapuri of Kaarvaan Islamic International, Maulana Syed Waris Shah Bukhari, President of Markazi Raabta Aima Masaajid Jammu and Kashmir, renowned scholar Maulana Prof Syed Muhammad Tayyab Kamli, Imam Hai Maulana Syed Ahmad Naqshbandi, Khateeb and Imam Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, Molvi Altaf Hussain Shah, Peer Rehmatullah of Bazm-e-Tawheed Ahle Hadeeth, Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon of Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar, Moulana Nasrullah, Moulana Altaf Hussain and MMU Secretary M S Rehman Shams. These personalities also expressed their viewpoints during the meeting.