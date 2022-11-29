MNA Asim Nazir inaugurates uplift schemes in NA-101

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Asim Nazir Tuesday inaugurated different uplift schemes of provision of electricity and construction of roads costing Rs40.5 million in constituency NA-101 here.

Addressing the ceremony, the MNA said that development of the area and bringing improvement in the living standard of the common man especially in rural areas was top priority.

He said that now all villages would be electrified in the constituency, besides laying down a road network.

He said that CM Punjab Parvez Elahi had always served the masses without any interest and added that all modern facilities would be ensured in remote areas also.