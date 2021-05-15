MNA grieved over demise of Farooq Qaisr (Uncle Sargam)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over demise of humorist Farooq Qaiser (Uncle Sargam).

In a condolence message MNA Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.