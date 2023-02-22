MNA inaugurates electricity supply to village in his constituency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Muhammad Asim Nazir said on Wednesday that the government would provide basic amenities to people at their doorsteps and solve their genuine problems on priority basis.

Inaugurating electricity supply to Chak No 63-RB Nialoana in his constituency NA-101, he said that the government was serious to improve infrastructure, especially in rural areas so that people could be provided maximum relief. In this connection, national resources would be utilised in a transparent manner so that fruits of development work could be provided to all and sundry without any discrimination, he added.

He said that Pakistan was passing through a crucial stage. Therefore, people should support democracy as well as democratic institutions so that pace of national development and prosperity could be continued.

He said that Rs 6.783 million was spent on completion of electricity supply project in addition to rural drainage and PCC of streets in Chak No 63-RB, whereas more funds would be obtained to improve living standard of residents of his constituency.

Earlier, MNA Ch Asim Nazir also inaugurated the electricity supply and other projects while area notables were also present.