Mobile Hospital For Corona Vaccination Arranged In Suburbs Of Peshawar

Tue 11th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

Mobile hospital for corona vaccination arranged in suburbs of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :On the direction of Chief Minister and Director General Health, Dr. Muhammad Niaz and Program Manager Dr. Wisal Mehmood Khan arranged mobile hospital for free corona vaccination at Basic Health Units in suburbs of Peshawar.

A total of 148 people were vaccinated in which 86 were male and 62 were female.

Dr.

Wisal Mehmood Khan urged masses to abide by the government SOPs and use masks and take all precautionary measures to avoid spread of corona infection.

He said that similar free vaccination mobile hospital would also be organized in the tribal districts.

The people thanked DG Health, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Program Manager Dr Wisal Mahmood Khan for arranging the facility.

More Stories From Pakistan

