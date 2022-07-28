UrduPoint.com

Moderate, Heavy Rains Predicted For Most KP Districts

Published July 28, 2022

Moderate, heavy rains predicted for most KP districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday forecast that heavy rain with thundershowers is likely to occur in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours under the influence of a strong monsoon spell in the province.

It said that these weather conditions may prevail in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Haripur, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Malakand, Lower & Upper Dir, Chitral, Bajaur, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Mohmand, Kohat, Hangu, Kurram and Orakzai districts.

Scattered rain-thundershower with isolated heavy falls and strong wind is also expected in Tank, D.I.Khan, North & South Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Karak districts during the next 24 hours.

The heavy rains may also cause flash flooding in local nullahs and hill torrents in the province.

The heavy fall may also generate flash floods in D.I.Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Swabi and Mardan cities.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 38 °C in Drosh.

