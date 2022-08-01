UrduPoint.com

Moderate To Heavy Rains Predicted For Most KP

Published August 01, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday said that rains with thundershower is expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

It said that this weather condition may prevail in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Haripur, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Malakand, Lower & Upper Dir, Chitral, Bajaur, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Mohmand, Kohat, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Bannu, Tank, D.

I.Khan, North & South Waziristan districts.

Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated and scattered places in the province.

It said local nullahs and rivers could be flooded.

Landslides are also expected in unprotected areas of the province.

The Center added that heavy rains may also cause urban floods in D. I. Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Peshawar, Swabi and Mardan.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 37 °C in D.I Khan, Mirkhani and Drosh (each).

