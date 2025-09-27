Modern gym inaugurated for police fitness in Gujrat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Rana Umar Farooq inaugurated a modern gym at Police Lines to improve the physical fitness of officers and personnel.

According to a police spokesperson, the gym has been equipped with various exercise machines, enabling staff to maintain fitness during leisure hours.

DPO Rana Umar Farooq, accompanied by DSP Headquarters Naeem Iqbal, Reserve Inspector Saleem Raza, and Inspector Waqar Mohsin, performed the inauguration.

He said physical fitness was essential for police employees to enhance performance, energy, and commitment while serving the public.