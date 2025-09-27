Modern Gym Inaugurated For Police Fitness In Gujrat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 06:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Rana Umar Farooq inaugurated a modern gym at Police Lines to improve the physical fitness of officers and personnel.
According to a police spokesperson, the gym has been equipped with various exercise machines, enabling staff to maintain fitness during leisure hours.
DPO Rana Umar Farooq, accompanied by DSP Headquarters Naeem Iqbal, Reserve Inspector Saleem Raza, and Inspector Waqar Mohsin, performed the inauguration.
He said physical fitness was essential for police employees to enhance performance, energy, and commitment while serving the public.
Recent Stories
Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..
Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh
PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment
Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam
Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..
Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..
AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo
Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..
Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal
Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York
More Stories From Pakistan
-
University of Education showcases innovations at 9th International Industrial Expo5 minutes ago
-
Modern gym inaugurated for police fitness in Gujrat5 minutes ago
-
ADC reviews livestock losses in flood-hit areas15 minutes ago
-
Tourism key driver of sustainable growth, peace: Governor Kundi15 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker summons parliamentary leaders’ meeting ahead of NA session25 minutes ago
-
Tax return awareness session held35 minutes ago
-
KP records six deaths in separate incidents of violence, accidents35 minutes ago
-
Fake martial arts team offloaded, five arrested from airport45 minutes ago
-
AC reviews flood damage assessment survey45 minutes ago
-
President NDF Pakistan Meets Divisional Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad45 minutes ago
-
Tribal councils vow to stand with security forces against terrorism45 minutes ago
-
Shia Ulema Council delegation meets DIG45 minutes ago