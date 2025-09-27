University of Education showcases innovations at 9th International Industrial Expo

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The University of education (UE) Lahore highlighted its research-driven innovations and industrial linkages at the 9th International Industrial Expo, attracting significant attention from national and international participants.

The University’s pavilion showcased a wide range of projects and products developed by faculty and students, reflecting UE’s commitment to applied research, technological advancement, and entrepreneurship. Exhibits included prototypes, industrial solutions, and academic research with practical applications aimed at supporting Pakistan’s growing industrial sector.

Vice Chancellor University of Education, Prof. Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha, said that the university’s active participation in the expo underscores its vision of promoting industry-academia collaboration.

He emphasized that such platforms not only provide opportunities for students to present their innovations before industry leaders but also help bridge the gap between classroom learning and market demands.

Delegations from different industrial sectors, government institutions, and international organizations visited the UE stalls and appreciated the quality and diversity of projects displayed. Participants praised the university for fostering creativity, innovation, and research culture among its students.

The International Industrial Expo serves as a hub for knowledge exchange, networking, and showcasing new technologies. The University of Education’s participation reflected its growing role in advancing applied research and contributing towards Pakistan’s socio-economic development.