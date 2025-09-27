Open Menu

KP Records Six Deaths In Separate Incidents Of Violence, Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM

KP records six deaths in separate incidents of violence, accidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Six individuals were killed in separate incidents of violence across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, police confirmed.

In first incident, an exchange of fire occurred between Mathara police and anti-social elements near Khazana Road. During retaliatory firing, one suspect, later identified as Sarzameen was reportedly killed by his own colleagues, while two others managed to escape. Police said that deceased Sarzameen was wanted in serious nature cases.

In a separate incident in Lower Dir's Gosam Munda area, two individuals were killed and one person was injured when their car collided with a motorcycle.

Violence also struck Kohat, where a man identified as Ehsanullah died after being shot by unknown assailants in the Boma area.

Meanwhile, in Topi city, Swabi district, police recovered the body of an elderly man, identified as Muhammad Saeed, from a house in Sama Khel area after residents reported a foul smell.

Saeed, a retired officer of C&W department, was living alone. He was later buried in his ancestral graveyard.

Finally, on Batakara Road in Topi, a suspected robber who had snatched a motorcycle from a citizen was killed in a police encounter. A policeman was also seriously injured in exchange of fire and was immediately shifted to hospital. Police recovered stolen motorcycle and suspect's pistol.

