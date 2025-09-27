Open Menu

NA Speaker Summons Parliamentary Leaders’ Meeting Ahead Of NA Session

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2025 | 05:40 PM

NA Speaker summons parliamentary leaders’ meeting ahead of NA session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has convened a meeting of parliamentary leaders on Monday at 4:00 PM at Parliament House to finalize the strategy for the upcoming National Assembly session.

The meeting, which will be chaired by Speaker Sadiq, aims to deliberate on key matters scheduled for discussion during the session. All parliamentary leaders have been formally notified and are expected to attend.

Recent Stories

Three suspects arrested for posting offensive vide ..

Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..

24 minutes ago
 Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears ..

Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh

32 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

37 minutes ago
 Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional st ..

Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam

2 hours ago
 Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM S ..

Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000 ..

Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..

4 hours ago
Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is t ..

Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..

4 hours ago
 AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Tr ..

AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo

5 hours ago
 Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, question ..

Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards

5 hours ago
 Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India capta ..

Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..

5 hours ago
 Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan