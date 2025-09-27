NA Speaker summons parliamentary leaders’ meeting ahead of NA session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has convened a meeting of parliamentary leaders on Monday at 4:00 PM at Parliament House to finalize the strategy for the upcoming National Assembly session.

The meeting, which will be chaired by Speaker Sadiq, aims to deliberate on key matters scheduled for discussion during the session. All parliamentary leaders have been formally notified and are expected to attend.