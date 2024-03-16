Open Menu

Modi Govt Outlaws 2 More Pro-freedom Parties In IIOJK, Extends Ban On JKLF For Another 5 Years

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Modi govt outlaws 2 more pro-freedom parties in IIOJK, extends ban on JKLF for another 5 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Modi-led Indian government continuing to suppress the Kashmiris’ just struggle by banning pro-freedom parties in occupied Jammu and Kashmir has outlawed two more organizations, Jammu and Kashmir including Peoples Freedom League and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, as well as extended ban on Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) for another five years.

The JKLF headed by jailed leader Muhammad Yasin Malik was first banned in March 2019, said a press release.

Indian Home Minister taking to X said, “The Modi government has declared the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front as an unlawful Association for a further period of five years.

In another tweet, he said, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League as unlawful associations for five years.

He said the banned outfits continue to engage in pro-freedom activities, adding anyone found challenging India’s security, sovereignty and integrity will face harsh legal consequences.

Pertinently, the Modi government has already banned the Muslim League, Democratic Freedom Party, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Dukhtaran-e-Millat and Jamaat-e-Islami in the occupied territory for struggling to grant the right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

