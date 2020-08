MoHR To Show Film "NikhaNama"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights is showing " Nikhanama" on Wednesday it's film festival "Reels for Rights". Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr.

Shireen Mazari said in her tweet "Today #ReelsforRights showing Aagahi Films Nikahnama - explains why women need to understand the marriage contract. Part of MOHR's awareness programme on Women's Rights at 6 PM. Watch it live, visit our Facebook page: facebook.com/mohrpak",