Monsoon tree plantation drive kicks off

KOHAT, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) ::The monsoon tree plantation campaign in connection with Plant for Pakistan Day was kicked off here at Kohat University on Monday.

Federal Minister and Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi formally launched the drive by planting a sapling.

VC Kohat University, university staff and students and officers of Kohat Forest department planted thousands of plants on the occasion.