More road accidents reported in Punjab last month: PES DG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer Tuesday said that the number of overall emergencies increased in the month of February compared with the previous month, January 2021.

He was presiding over a monthly performance review meeting at the Rescue Headquarters here. He said a total of 92,136 emergencies were responded in February, whereas 91,876 emergencies occurred in January 2021, which showed an increase of 260 emergencies across Punjab in the last month. He said that the road accidents, crime and drowning emergencies increased in February 2021.

The meeting was informed that the PES rescued 90,436 victims while responding to 92,136 emergencies in Feb 2021.

During the last month, 27,578 traffic crashes occurred and 341 people were killed. As many as 10,065 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals of Punjab while 20,065 with minor injuries were treated at the incident sites.

During February, 6,814 road accidents occurred in Lahore with an increase of 1,062 emergencies, 2,301 in Faisalabad with increase of 139 emergencies and 2,155 in Multan with an increase of 131 emergencies.

Similarly, a total of 2,384 crime emergencies were responded by Rescue service with an increase of 269 in the last month as compared to January 2021.

A total of 42 drowning emergencies were reported in Punjab in which majority 10 drowning emergencies occurred in Lahore and four in Khanewal.