MoS Khar, Sri Lankan FM reaffirm commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry on Saturday reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the close and friendly relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The minister of state congratulated foreign minister Sabry on Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Sri Lanka's independence, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

They discussed the whole range of bilateral relations and agreed to enhance multidimensional bilateral cooperation in political, economic and commercial, defence, and education domains, during a meeting on the sidelines of Sri Lanka's Independence Day festivities.

The two also agreed to continue cooperation at various international forums, including the United Nations and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).