Motorcyclist crushed to death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :A speeding bus crushed a motorcyclist to death while injuring his fellow at Chichawatni road here on Wednesday.

According to Police a bus ran over the persons after they fell down during overtaking the motorbike.

The deceased person was identified as Zubair Jatt, resident of street 15, Hayyat Abad, while injured's name Ali Butt hailing from chuk no. 41/12-L of Chichawatni.

Both of the injured and deceased persons was shifted to Sahiwal hospital where the man with serious injuries is under treatment.

Police have registered the case and further investigation was underway.