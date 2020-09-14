UrduPoint.com
Motorway Gang-rape Case:  Shafqat Confesses Rape

Shafqat who was arrested by the police from Tehsil Depalpur on the tip of Abbas and Waqarul Hassan says he committed rape with the woman who was traveling from Gujranwala to Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2020) Shafqat who was the accomplice of main suspect Abid Ali confessed that he committed rape of the woman travelling from Gujranwala to Lahore, the police sources said on Monday.

Shafqat was arrested after Waqarul Hassan, the friend of Abid Ali, and Abbas, the brother-in-law, pointed out his role in the incident that shocked the entire nation. He was arrested from Depalpur after his friends shared the tip about his presence there.

“The DNA samples matched with the samples taken from the victim woman,” the sources said.

Police said that Shafqat committed 11 criminal acts along with Abid.

However, the prime suspect is still at large.

According to the latest reports, Punjab police took Shafqat to Lahore and was conducting raids at different points to arrest the main culprit involved in raping the woman who had come from France to settle in Pakistan permanently.

“CIA team has taken Shafqat to Lahore,” said the police.

The sources claimed that the final decision would be made after the result of DNA reports.

, talking to a tv, the people who belong to the native village of Abid Ali, Chak-260 HR in Fort Abbas Tehsil, said that victims in most cases had reconciled with Abid Ali due to the fear factor.

Abid, son of Akbar Ali, was named in a case (13/264) registered in Fort Abbas Police Station. Besides Abdi Ali, his four accomplices were also named in this case. In this case, Abid Ali and his accomplices had allegedly raped a woman and her daughter in front of their family members.

On Saturday, Aurat marchers took out rallies and staged protest demonstrations in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad to press for their demands seeking justice for rape victims and urged authorities to remove the Lahore CCPO for his indecent and inappropriate statements that blamed the victim instead of criminals for the rape incident.

