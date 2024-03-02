Motorway M-2 from Bilaspur to Lilla closed for traffic

The Motorway M-2, from Bilaspur to Lilla has been closed for all traffic due to heavy fog

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The Motorway M-2, from Bilaspur to Lilla has been closed for all traffic due to heavy fog.

However Motorway M2, from Islamabad to Kot Momin has been opened for all types of traffic due to reduction in the intensity of fog.

The purpose of closing motorway was to prevent accidents and protect the lives and property of the travelers, the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) spokesperson said on Saturday.

He requested the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during foggy hours. He also requested the travelers to complete their journey in daylight and reach destination before the onset of fog and use fog lights in vehicles, avoid speeding and keep proper distance from the next vehicle more than usual.

Travelers can also get information from the NHMP Helpline 130 before starting the journey, he said.

Apart from this, latest information can also be obtained from the official social media account of the NHMP.

Meanwhile an accident occurred between a bus and car at Kallar Kahar. The car caught fire after the accident.

However the Motorway police reached the spot in time and started rescue operations. There was no loss of life in the accident, he said.

However, five to six vehicles coming from behind collided slightly due to slippery road but no one was injured.