Motorway Police Foil Bid Of Human Trafficking

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police( NH&MP) on Sunday foiled an attempt of human smuggling by arresting 8 youth along with an agent.

Eight youths between the ages of 15 and 25 were to be smuggled from Rawalpindi to Quetta and to Europe via Iran.

Motorway Police stopped the bus in Chakri area arrested the youth and an agent involved in human trafficking.

The detainees were handed over to the FIA for further action.

Inspector General of Motorway Police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam commended the officers and announced the prizes for them.

