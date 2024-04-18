Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 05:40 PM

National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and D.I Khan New City have joined hands to revolutionize Pakistan's information technology sector and drive economic growth in the region through signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and D.I Khan New City have joined hands to revolutionize Pakistan's information technology sector and drive economic growth in the region through signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

According to an official source, the MoU will serve as a significant step towards the pursuit of educational excellence and economic development.

The MoU was signed by Dr Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (RIC) NUST, and Jehangir Saifullah Khan, Chairman D.I Khan New City.

Under this strategic alliance, the expertise of NUST in higher education as the premier science and technology university of the country, will combine with D.

I. Khan New City's commitment to socio-economic development, particularly in marginalized communities.

The collaboration, fuelled by National Science and Technology Park and brought to fruition by NUST Professional Development Centre (PDC), seeks to harness power of innovation to drive economic growth and create opportunities for sustainable development.

It is to be mentioned here that NUST will offer affordable, internationally recognized IT courses and certifications, ensuring access to quality education for learners across Pakistan and equipping them for employment in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

