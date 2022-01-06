Mountaineer Hassan Jan recovering fast at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Institute

UrduPoint.com

On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the renowned Mountaineer, Athlete and Climber, Hassan Jan Hushe was being provided medical treatment in Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Institute (JPMC) as indoor patient for the complaints of kidney problem and leg infection

Hassan Jan was hospitalized in JPMC on January 1, 2022, and the chief minister had directed Executive Director of JPMC Shahid Rasool to provide proper treatment to the national hero under his personal supervision.

"He is a national asset and must be looked after properly," he said.

The chief minister sent a bouquet of flowers to Hassan Jan with best wishes and prayers of early recovery.

Executive Director of JPMC told the chief minister that Hassan Jan has been kept in the ward just to monitor his health. He will be discharged within the next two days.

It may be noted that Hassan Jan has surmounted K-2 and Naga Parbat, Broad Peak.

