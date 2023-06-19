Mourning Day observed in Faisalabad

Mourning Day was observed in Faisalabad on Monday to honor the souls of those Pakistanis who died in Greece Boat incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Mourning Day was observed in Faisalabad on Monday to honor the souls of those Pakistanis who died in Greece Boat incident.

In this connection, the national flag was flown at half-mast on the building of Municipal Corporation Faisalabad where a special prayer ceremony was also arranged.

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed presided over the event in which Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar and officers of district administration participated by tying black bandages on their arms and offered "Fateha" for the departed souls of boat victims.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner expressed condolence to the families of those Pakistanis who died in boat accident in Greece and said that this was a national tragedy and every Pakistan was under sorrow and grief due to this incident.

She said that tragic accident happened with those who left their homeland only for employment. She said that the government was investigating the matter to punish those who were responsible for this tragedy.

She also expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over Kallar Kahar bus accident and said that this tragedy also shook the nation terribly as this incident claimed about one dozen precious lives.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar also expressed grief over the death of Pakistani citizens in sudden disaster and said that the district administration was saddened over this tragedy.

Later, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharl led the special prayer for departed souls of those who died in Greece Boat incident as well as Kallar Kahar Bus accident.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) Muhammad Zubair Watoo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District education Authority (DEA) Kashif Zia, Principal Government MC Higher Secondary school Kotwali Road Rao Iqbal, Incharge District Emergency Operational Center Muhammad Sadiq, Muhammad Akhtar Butt, scholars, teachers, students and civil society members participated in the special prayer.